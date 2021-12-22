New Delhi, Dec 18: Beckham and the Maserati Centro Stile designers collaborated to build the MC20 Fuoriserie Edition for David Beckham after a bespoke and collaborative design process. This car is made completely of carbon fibre and is propelled by a patented V6 petrol engine adapted from Formula 1 technologies.

The starting point for this story is Miami, where Beckham's US soccer team is based, and the ultimate result is black and pink, a chromatic contradiction as well as the interplay between glossy and matt surfaces. The team's colours are black and pink, with contrasting glossy-matt finishes on the jerseys. David Beckham Flaunts Maserati MC20, First Of Its Kind - Italian Super Sports Car, View Instagram Story.

The bodywork includes a glossy black tone that contrasts with the Trident insignia on the grille and on the C-pillar, which are also black but have an opaque finish. The Maserati inscription on the back is also opaque, and the MC20 emblem on the door, as well as the Brembo brake callipers, are pastel pink.

The black leather and Alcantara inside features pink contrast stitching. Tone-on-tone laser engraving is used on the Alcantara backrests, and a three-dimensional pastel pink embroidery is featured on the headrest.

Finally, a personalised nameplate with a glossy-matte effect appears in the centre tunnel between the two seats: the Maserati Fuoriserie lettering is pastel pink at the top, next to the Trident, and the italics "For David" appears with an aluminium effect at the bottom.

As Klaus Busse, Head of Maserati Design, commented: "As car designers, our mission is to offer a holistic experience. This value guides our brand's stylistic research, making each Maserati uniquely recognizable. Our customization programme is another example of our brand's goal to create singular experiences for our customers: Maserati Fuoriserie is a blank canvas on which Maserati clients can write their own stories and unleash their creativity, making their dreams come true. Designing this special edition MC20 with David, as with all our Fuoriserie projects, is also an ode to the brand's past, taking us back to a time when every car was hand-built to the client's requests, giving life to a one-off, a true "fuoriserie."

David Beckham said: "I have always been a car enthusiast, so being part of designing and creating my MC20 through the Fuoriserie customisation programme has been an amazing experience. Cars are about individual taste, whether it's the model, colour, or small personal details on the inside. It has been incredible to collaborate with the Maserati team and designers to create this one-off car that is inspired by my second home, Miami, and my football club there. It is a joy to be behind the wheel. "

