New Delhi, March 18: Ford is expected to make a comeback in India with the anticipated launch of its new SUV, the Ford Endeavour 2024. The new-generation Ford Endeavour 2024 SUV, also known as the Everest in some markets, was recently spotted in Chennai, India.

As per a report of English Jagran, the Ford Endeavour 2024 is likely to launch in India soon. Ford might initially import Endeavour 2024 in completely built-up (CBU) units and likely have plans to utilise its Chennai plant for local production at a later stage. The Ford Endeavour 2024 might compete with the Toyota Fortuner, which is priced at around Rs 60 lakh. The new-generation Ford Endeavour 2024 is expected to be priced lower than the Toyota Fortuner. The launch date of the Endeavour 2024 is not yet confirmed, but it is speculated to be before 2025.

Ford Endeavour 2024 Design, Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports, the Ford Endeavour 2024 will likely follow the styling design of its international model, the Ford Everest. The Endeavour 2024 might come with a strong and muscular appearance that is anticipated to look modern and practical. The interior of the SUV is anticipated to have advanced technology and safety features. The Ford Endeavour 2024 is rumoured to have a large infotainment and instrument cluster. The display of the instrument cluster might measure up to 12.4 inches and is expected to provide a user-friendly interface and connectivity options. The premium variant of the SUV will likely include up to nine airbags.

The 2024 Ford Endeavour is expected to come with a range of diesel engine options. The diesel engine of the Endeavour 2024 is expected to feature a 2.0-litre engine and a 3.0-litre engine to deliver the different preferences of its customers. Customers might also have a choice between 4x2 and 4x4 powertrain configurations, which is expected to handle different terrains and driving conditions.

