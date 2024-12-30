New Delhi, December 30: The Hyundai Creta EV is one of the most anticipated cars to launch in January 2025 at the Bharat Mobility Expo in India. Next year, many other automobile companies are planning to enter the rising electric vehicle market amid faster adoption in India. Hyundai Creta has been successful in the Indian market in the mid-SUV segment, and the upcoming EV is expected to fulfil the wishes of many interested customers.

Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 is set to be held on January 17 in India, and during this automobile event, Hyundai will unveil its Creta EV SUV. However, ahead of the event, the car has been spotted on Indian roads, revealing some of its design elements and style. Hyundai Creta EV will be the third electric car to launch in India. Upcoming Car and Bike Launches in January 2025: From Hyundai Creta EV to Maruti Suzuki E-Vitara and KTM 390 Adventure, Here’s List of Upcoming Vehicles To Launch.

Hyundai Creta EV; Everything To Know About Upcoming Electric Car From Hyundai Motor

The Hyundai Creta electric version is expected to have many competitive specifications and features in the segment. The car may be launched in India with two 45kWh battery packs and offer a longer range of 500 km on a single charge. The electric motor on the vehicle is expected to generate 138 hp maximum power and 255 Nm of peak torque.

It will be a mid-sized SUV EV that will compete against models like Tata Curvv EV and upcoming cars like Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara, Mahindra BE6, and BYD Atto 3. Inside, the Hyundai Creta EV may have a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and instrument cluster. It may include dual cup holders, dual-zone climate control, and differently positioned ventilated seat buttons. Cybertruck Climbs Small Hillock: Elon Musk Shares Video of Tesla’s EV Pickup Truck’s Capability on Uneven Terrains (Watch Video).

Hyundai Creta electric vehicle may be launched with Level 2 ADAS suite, 360-degree surround view camera, electric parking brake, auto-hold, and other features. The car will be based on the ICE version, so the design will remain similar; however, other features related to its interior and exterior will change.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 30, 2024 05:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).