Elon Musk shared a video showcasing Tesla Cybertruck's capability to rides uneven terrain across the mountainsides. The Tesla EV truck appears to be climbing a small hillock without any problem. Elon Musk's company built the Cybertruck to ride on different terrains and atmosphere. It also offers protection against bullets and attacks. The EV pickup truck offers multiple on-road modes, including Chill and Standard for Acceleration, Relaxed, and Focused on Ride & Handling. For "Preferred Ride Height", Cybertruck uses Lower and Higher options. Elon Musk Congratulates Tesla’s Team for Achievements in 2024; Check Details.

Cybertruck Climbed Hillock, Elon Musk Shared Video

