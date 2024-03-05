New Delhi, March 5: BYD Auto has launched its new all-electric sedan BYD Seal in India through a launch event today. The car has been expected for many months to launch in India with premium specifications and design. The Chinese electric car maker has introduced its new car in India with impressive design and long range. BYD India has opened the booking for its BYD Seal car at Rs 1.25 lakh.

BYD Seal is an all-electric sedan which is launched on March 5 (today) with segment-leading features and specifications. The new EV from BYD Auto India comes with luxurious interior packed with features for convenience. The company has introduced three variants of its new EVs - BYD Seal Dynamic, BYD Seal Premium and BYD Seal Performance. MG Hector Shine Pro, MG Hector Select Pro Variants Launched in India; Know Prices, Specifications and Other Details of New SUV Models.

BYD Seal Live Launch Link:

BYD Seal Specifications, Features and Design

Built on latest BYD e-Platform 3.0, the new BYD Seal electric sedan comes with a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports the Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It additional comes with leather upholstery, automated climate control, ambient lighting, ADAS, and wireless charging option. The car offers up to 650km range and 13.8kWh energy consumption per 100km, supports DC charging up to 150km and offers 200km driving range with 15 minutes of charge.

The car offers a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and other features like leather upholstery, panoramic sunroof and ventilated seats in its interior. The car comes with attractive control centre called "Crystal Gearshift 'Heart of The Ocean'. Also it has advanced intelligence cockpit with self-adapt 15.6-inch rotating screen. The car offers voice command, advanced windshield heads up display, rain sensing wipers and much more.

BYD Seal variants offer different range to the customers. The BYD Seal Dynamic offers 510km range, the BYD Seal Premium offers 650km range and BYD Seal performance comes with a 580km range on a single charge. The car comes with 'Ocean X Face' design and dynamic exteriors that offer Glistening Ripple Lamp, Double-U floating LED headlights, Boundless LED tail lights along with sporty black diffuser. It has 19-inch wheelbase, electronically hidden flush door, waterdrop-shaped side mirrors and luxurious sporty and spacious interior. Tata Nexon Dark Edition Launched in India: Check Price, Specifications and Features.

BYD Seal Price in India of All Variants

BYD Seal has been launched in India in Arctic Blue, Cosmos Black, Aurora White and Atlantis Gray colour options. The promotions will be applicable for the customers who pre-book the car within March 31, 2024 with Rs 1.25 lakh token amount. The BYD Seal Dynamic model is priced at Rs 41 lakh (ex-showroom), BYD Seal Premium at Rs 45.55 lakh (ex-showroom) and the final model BYD Seal Performance is launched at Rs 53 lakh (ex-showroom).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 05, 2024 01:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).