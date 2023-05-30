New Delhi, May 30: Japanese auto major Honda is readying up to introduce its all-new Elevate midsize SUV in the Indian car market, which will also be the vehicle’s world premiere.

As Honda Cars India currently offers a mere two model portfolio, the new Elevate SUV is the most important new launch from the company. With the Elevate, Honda is going to enter the highly popular midsize SUV market of India that has some highly successful products such as Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq and the likes. As the new Honda Elevate is busy with its meticulous testing schedule ahead of global unveil, a latest set of spy images emerge from Japan offer more details of the SUV. Kia Sonet Facelift Gets Spied Again, To Launch by End 2023; Here Are All the Known Details.

Honda Elevate: Design & Feature Details

The Honda Elevate SUV is testing both in India and Japan, but the fresh set of spy images have come from Japan. The newly spotted test mule of the Elevate seems to be covered with thinner veils offering more design details.

The new Honda Elevate will come with a more upright proper SUV looks with a high bonnet, a stubby nose and a sort of straight roofline that tapers slightly at the rear to integrate with the roof spoiler. The stylish taillights that doubles up as LED light guides, seem reminiscent of the latest WR-V that’s offered internationally. A halogen lighting setup will probably be offered for the indicators, brake lights and reverse lamps. MediaTek Partners With Nvidia To Transform Automobiles With Artificial Intelligence.

The profile of the Honda Elevate seems to be keeping-in line to offer bold SUVish appeal, while its clearly visible alloy wheels look pretty similar to the City’s. The latest spy images also confirm that the new SUV will boast of ADAS tech and a 360-degree camera.

Honda Elevate - Powertrain & Launch Details

At the heart of the all-new Elevate SUV will be the City's 1.5-litre petrol engine that offers 121hp and 145Nm and comes paired with a 6-speed manual and a CVT automatic transmission options. The Elevate is also expected to a strong hybrid powertrain at a later date.

Post its global unveil on June 6 in India, the Honda Elevate SUV is expected to officially launch in the market by August, when the pricing will be announced.

