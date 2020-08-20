Kia Motors India recently unveiled the Kia Sonet Sub Compact SUV at its world premiere event. The company has started taking pre-bookings for its all-new SUV. The pre-bookings can be done via dealerships across India or online on Kia Motors official India website for a token amount of Rs 25,000. Sonet, like the Seltos, is another India centric product that will be offered in the global market as well. The official prices of new Kia SUV are yet to be revealed. The newly unveiled Sonet will be manufactured at the brand's production facility at Anantpur, Andhra Pradesh. 2020 Kia Sonet SUV Officially Unveiled in India, Likely to Be Launched Soon.

Key highlights of the SUV are matte-finished silver fog lamps inserts, large air vents, Turbo shaped front skid plates, dual-tone alloy wheels, LED taillights. The Kia Sonet SUV also gets a bold & muscular design that is highlighted by the brand's signature nose grille & Crown Jewel LED headlights with LED DRLs.

Kia Sonet SUV (Photo Credits: Kia Motors India)

On the mechanical side, the upcoming Kia Sonet SUV will be a choice of petrol engines and a diesel motor. The two petrol mills will be a 1.2-litre four-cylinder and powerful 1.0 T-GDi while the oil burner is a 1.5-litre CRDi diesel. Transmission options will include a five-speed manual, six-speed manual, a seven-speed DCT, six-speed automatic, and new six-speed intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT) unit.

Kia Sonet SUV Officially Unveiled in India (Photo Credits: Kia Motors India)

For safety, the sub-compact SUV comes equipped with including six airbags, ABS (anti-lock braking system) with EBD (electronic brake force distribution), ESC (Electronic Stability Control), HAC (Hill-start Assist Control), VSM (Vehicle Stability Management) and BA (brake assist) and more.

Kia Sonet SUV (Photo Credits: Kia Motors India)

The 2020 Kia Sonet SUV will be loaded with several segment-first features such as 10.25-inch HD touchscreen with navigation and live traffic, Smart Pure Air Purifier with virus protection, BOSE Premium seven-speaker audio with sub-woofer, Ventilated driver and front-passenger seats, LED Sound Mood Lighting, Remote engine start for automatic and manual transmission via UVO Connect and Smart Key, Over-the-air (OTA) map updates, Multi-drive & traction modes and grip control for automatic models, Wireless smartphone charger with cooling function and more.

Kia Sonet Sub Compact SUV (Photo Credits: Kia Motors)

The recently revealed Sonet SUV will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport, Mahindra XUV300, Hyundai Venue and the upcoming Nissan Magnite. Coming to the pricing, Kia Sonet SUV is likely to get a starting price of Rs 7.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

