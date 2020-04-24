Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Small Car Discontinued; Officially Pulled Out From the Website

Maruti Alto K10 (Photo Credits: Maruti Suzuki)

Maruti Suzuki India, country's leading car manufacturer has officially discontinued its popular selling small car - Alto K10. The hatchback has been removed from the official Maruti Suzuki website. It was previously by several publications that the Indo-Japanese carmaker will be discontinuing the car from the Indian market. The dealers across the country cleared the old BS4 inventory as early as December 2019. And, the company did not receive the BS6 update. Also, there is no clarity from the carmaker if it would be reintroducing the Alto K10 with a BS6 compliant engine in the future. Goodbye Swift Diesel! Maruti Suzuki Officially Discontinues Swift Diesel Variants.

Mechanically, the Maruti Alto K10 came equipped with a 1.0-litre petrol mill. The BS4 unit is tuned to make 67bhp and 90Nm of power figures. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual and optional AMT unit. The company also offered Alto K10 with factory-fitted CNG technology.

It is important to note that the carmaker updated the 1-litre petrol unit to comply with the BS6 norms. However, the Alto K10 hatchback was not offered with the BS6 compliant unit. But, we have seen the BS6 compliant 1.0-litre petrol engine on S-Presso, which was introduced in the country last year.

After discontinuing the Alto K10, the auto manufacturer continues to offer the smaller derivative of the car - Alto 800. It comes powered by a 796cc petrol engine, which is now compliant with the BS6 norms. The unit is capable of producing 47 Bhp of maximum power against the peak torque of 69Nm, which is offered with a five-speed manual transmission. As far as the prices are concerned, the Maruti Alto 800 gets a starting price of Rs 2.94 lakh and goes up to Rs 4.36 lakh (All prices ex-showroom Delhi).