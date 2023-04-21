New Delhi, April 21: Maruti Suzuki India has announced that it has decided to call back 7,213 units of its Baleno RS models in order to replace a possible faulty part.

India’s leading car maker in terms of sales has said in an official statement, that the company has made the decision to recall as many as 7,213 Baleno RS units that were manufactured in the time period between 27th Oct, 2016 and 1st Nov, 2019. Read on to know more. Tata Nexon EV Catches Fire in Pune, Company Blames Headlamp Replacement at Unauthorised Workshop for Blaze.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS Recall:

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS is a sportier version of the company’s premium hatchback Baleno. The RS version units are being recalled possibly due to a defective vacuum pump in the braking mechanism, as per the reports. Citroen C3 Aircross SUV Teased Prior to World Premiere This Month; Heres’ Everything You Need To Know About This India-Made Global Model.

The company said that it suspects a possible defect in Vacuum Pump parts that is responsible for the vehicle’s braking function. In a rare scenario, a vehicle with such a defective part may require additional effort in brake pedal application, which may cause a safety concern.

Maruti Suzuki has also revealed that all the concerned Baleno RS owners can be assured of receiving personal communications from the authorised dealer workshops of the company for a free replacement of the defective parts.

Car recalls are not out of the ordinary, and it is no longer thought to cause any bad reputation for a manufacturer. In fact, it is the proactiveness of a car maker that prompts it to recall vehicles that could have any possible issues. All major car makers are known to have made recalls more multiple times.

As far as Maruti Suzuki is concerned, the company issued a recall of over 17,000 vehicles as all in January this year, which involved vehicles manufactured between December 8, 2022 and January 12, 2023. This recall was owing to a faulty airbag controller and included various models including the Alto K10, Eeco, S-Presso, Brezza, Baleno and the Grand Vitara.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2023 11:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).