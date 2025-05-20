New Delhi, May 20: Renault Boreal will reportedly launch in India next year as the French automaker is planning to expand its SUV range in the automobile market. The upcoming Renault Boreal will be a seven-seater SUV (sport utility vehicle) that may be launched in the second half of 2026. The car may be be similar like the Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar, and Mahindra XUV700 models, as expected.

Renault Boreal will have a bold design and commanding looks due to its longer wheelbase, despite having the same platform as the Renault Duster model used. Renault revealed its new Boreal model on April 28, 2025 with aim to expand its C-Segment SUV for Europe, Boreal (relating to the northern regions). Renault Boreal was showcased as a part of the company's International Game Plan 2027 and also confirmed its launch in Latin America and 70 other countries. Hyundai i20 Magna Executive Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know Everything About New Hyundai Premium Hatchback Launched in India.

Renault Boreal Specifications and Features

Renault Boreal will have a grille with chrome accents, as seen in the Duster model. It will flaunt Y-shaped LED DRLs along with stylish headlights, V-shaped tail-lights with Y-shaped patterns, roof rails, black body cladding, dual-tone alloy wheels and square wheel arches. It will boast a larger lower bumper air intake.

Renault Boreal is expected to come with a 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine that could produce up to 148.93 hp power and peak torque of 250 Nm. The engine of the SUV will likely be mated with a six-speed manual or seven-speed automatic gearbox. Besides, Renault is expected to introduce a hybrid version of the model in India, which may feature a 1.6-litre petrol engine producing 92.71 hp, paired with a 48.32 hp electric motor, a starter generator and a 1.2 kWh battery. The combined output of these would likely be 138 hp. Tata Altroz Facelift Launch Soon in India; Check Expected Trim Levels, Specifications and Features.

Boreal from Renault may also have other key features inside. It is anticipated that a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment will be used with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay options. Further, it may boast a panoramic sunroof, a digital dashboard, adjustable driver seats and dual-zone climate control. Renault Boreal could also have Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) and a powered tailgate.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 20, 2025 07:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).