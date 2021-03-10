TVS Motor Company today officially announced the launch of the 2021 Apache 160 4V motorcycle in India. The prices for the updated Apache 160 bike starts at Rs. 1.07 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The two-wheeler manufacturer offers the 2021 Apache 160 4V in two variants - Drum and Disc. The latter is priced at Rs. 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). TVS Motor Company Launches the New TVS Apache RTR 200 4V with First-in-Segment Features.

2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V (Photo Credits: TVS Motor Company)

The new TVS Apache RTR 160 4V motorcycle will be available in three colours: Racing Red, Knight Black and Metallic Blue. The new Apache gets an all-new dual tone seat with carbon fibre pattern and LED headlamp with claw styled position lamps. The bike uses the same double cradle split synchro stiff frame for increased stiffness. For suspension, it gets a telescopic setup upfront and a Showa monoshock at the rear. It comes with AHO LED headlamp with LED position lamp, an LED taillight, tubeless tyres, front disc brake, drum rear brake, dual barrel exhaust and single-channel ABS, and more.

2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V (Photo Credits: TVS Motor Company)

It comes powered by the same BS6 compliant, 159.7cc, single-cylinder, 4-valve, oil-cooled advanced engine that generates 17.63PS of power at 9250 RPM and a peak torque of 14.73 Nm. The engine is paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 10, 2021 11:31 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).