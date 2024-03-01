New Delhi, March 1: Hero MotoCorp, a prominent name in the two-wheeler industry in India, has relaunched its electric scooter, the Vida V1 Plus. The Vida V1 Plus, which comes under Hero MotoCorp's Vida brand, has been reintroduced with a price tag that is lower than its sibling, the Vida V1 Pro.

As per a report of Economic Times, Hero MotoCorp has relaunched the Vida V1 Plus in India at at Rs 1.15 lakh. The electric scooter, which is part of Hero MotoCorp's Vida range, is now priced at Rs 97,800 (ex-showroom) after subsidies, a reduction of Rs 30,000 from the V1 Pro model, as per a report of English Jagran. The Vida V1 Pro is priced at Rs 1.26 lakh (ex-showroom) after subsidies. Bikes Launches in March 2024: From Honda CBR300R to Yamaha XSR125 and KTM 125 Duke 2024, Check Out List of Upcoming Bikes To Launch Next Month.

Vida V1 Plus Range, Specifications, and Features

As per reports, the Vida V1 Plus electric scooter boasts a range of 100km on a single charge. The Vida V1 Plus comes with two removable 1.72kWh battery packs. The motor equipped in the V1 Plus delivers a peak output of 6kW and a torque output of 25Nm. The electric scooter is capable of reaching a top speed of 80km/h and might accelerate from 0 to 40km/h in 3.4 seconds. The Vida V1 Plus comes with a portable charger that takes 5 hours and 15 minutes to fully charge the battery packs.

Riders of Vida V1 Plus can choose from three riding modes, Eco, Ride, and Sport, to suit their riding preferences and battery usage. The Vida V1 boasts a 7-inch TFT touchscreen for the digital instrument cluster, which is expected to support internet connectivity. Other features of the electric scooter include geofence, remote immobilisation, turn-by-turn navigation, track my bike, keyless entry, vehicle diagnostics, anti-theft alarm and SOS alert. Car Launches in March 2024: From Hyundai Creta N Line to Tata Altroz Racer and BYD Seal, Know Specifications and Other Details of Upcoming Cars Next Month.

The Vida V1 Plus is also offering an electronic seat, cruise control and a two-way throttle for reverse functionality. Additionally, the electric scooter comes with all-LED lighting and a projector headlamp. The Vida V1 Plus is covered by a 5-year or 50,000km warranty for the vehicle and a separate 3-year and 30,000km warranty specifically for the battery unit.

