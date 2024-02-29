New Delhi, February 29: February was an exciting month, introducing many new motorcycle models in India and the world. From Kawasaki to Bajaj and Royal Enfield, many motorcycle manufacturers introduced new variants in the Indian market with better design, specifications and features. In March 2024, many new bikes with modern features and upgrades will be launched in India and the global market. In February, a few models were expected to launch but were likely delayed for the coming months.

In February, motorcycle launches in India included Yamaha FZ-X Chrome Edition, 2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS160, Bajaj Pulsar NS200, 2024 Kawasaki Z900, 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 500, 2024 Kawasaki Z650RS, Kabira KM3000, Kabira KM4000, Triumph Scrambler 1200 X and Hero Mavrick Based on Harley Davidson X440. The international launches included TVS HLX 150F, Kawasaki Z500, Royal Enfield 650, and others. This month, the Ola S1 X variant and Kinetic E-Luna, an electric moped for traders and transportation, were also introduced in India. 2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Launched in India; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

List of upcoming bike launches in March 2024

In February 2024, many expected bikes were not launched, such as the 2024 Honda CBR400R, Kawasaki Ninja Z500, Kawasaki Ninja 500, Triumph Daytona 660 and Yamaha RX100 New Edition, were expected but were not launched. Hopefully, the bikes might be introduced in a couple of months or years. Here's a list of the upcoming motorcycles to launch next month. India-Made Royal Enfield 650 Launched in Europe With Identical Specifications and Design, Sale Started in Select Countries: Report.

Moto Guzzi V9: The Italian motorcycle company Moto Guzzi will reportedly introduce its new motorcycle, Moto Guzzi V9, with an 853cc engine, 201kmph speed, 18kmph mileage and an expected price of Rs 14 lakh. It was unveiled during EICMA 2023; however, it may or may not be introduced in India.

KTM 125 Duke 2024: The Austrian motorcycle company has become quite popular in India after launching its new bikes with sporty designs. The KTM 125 Duke 2024 model has been rumoured for months and will likely be launched next month with an expected price starting from Rs 1,75,000 to Rs 1,80,000.

Husqvarna Motorcycles: This week, the Swedish motorcycle company Husqvarna Group has reportedly teased its upcoming Husqvarna Svartpilen 901 bike to launch soon. It is expected to launch on March 5 with an 889cc parallel-twin motor. The bike is expected to launch in India around Rs 12 lakh. The other bike expected in March 2024 is the Husqvarna Vitpilen 125, which may be introduced for around Rs 1.35 lakh.

Yamaha XSR125: Yamaha has recently launched its Yamaha FZ-X Chrome Edition in India, and the company is expected to introduce its Yamaha XSR125 bike in March. The bike is expected to have a 124cc engine, 120kmph speed, 47.6kmpl mileage and classic design. As per the rumours, the motorcycle may be launched in three colour options and around Rs 1.35 lakh price tag.

Honda Motorcycles: Honda is expected to launch its new Honda CBR150R soon in India, and the rumoured launch may take place in March or July. Honda is also rumoured to introduce its new Honda CBR300R next month.

Royal Enfield Roadster 450: The new Royal Enfield motorcycle Roadster 450 is expected to be launched in mid-2024, likely in March.

Bajaj Pulsar 400: Bajaj Auto recently launched its 2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and Bajaj Pulsar NS200 bikes in India, and it may launch its Bajaj Pulsar 400 in India around March 2024.

Besides these motorcycles, other models like Suzuki V-Strom 800DE, Royal Enfield Classic 350 Bobber, Honda CFR300L, BSA Gold Star and others will likely be introduced next month. E-scooters like the Ather Rizta electric scooter, Gogoro 2 series, and Honda Activa Electric Hero Electric AE-8 are expected in the two-wheeler segment. However, the companies have to confirm the launch date of these models.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 29, 2024 07:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).