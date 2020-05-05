Adele Birthday Special: From Hello to Someone Like You - Here Are the Greatest Hits Of the British Singer 

Adele Birthday (Photo Credits: File Image)

5Adele is one of those singers whose voice is a true gift and the British artist has been known for inspiring millions with it. The singer who rose to fame back in 2008 with her debut album 19 has been entertaining us for a long time now and has to her name some of the biggest hits. In 2012, Adele peaked in her career with the second album that won her all the major honours in the music industry including Grammy Awards, Brit Awards, American Music Awards and more. The success of her second album was huge and since then, there was no turning back for the artist who also managed to bag the opportunity of singing a song for the Bond film, Skyfall. Adele Lost 22 Kilos With Sirtfood Diet! Here's Everything About the Diet and How Effective Is It for Long-Term Weight Loss.

Adele celebrates her birthday on May 5 and as the singer turns 32, we look at some of her greatest hits that are probably going to stay on our playlist for years to come. Be it her romantic ballads or the break-up tracks, Adele is known for punching in some high-level emotions in her tracks. Adele's music has created Billboard history too as she became the first female artist to simultaneously have two albums in the top five of the Billboard 200 and two singles in the top five of the Billboard Hot 100, as well as the first woman in the history of the Billboard Hot 100 to have three simultaneous top 10 singles as a lead artist. As we celebrate her birthday, here's looking at her biggest hits.

1. Rolling In the Deep

The song became an anthem of sorts for the broken-hearted. Adele's powerful vocals combined with the emotional lyrics about a relationship gone wrong and the vengeful feelings towards an ex have found no better expression than this. If you haven't yet, try this song in a karaoke party and you'll enjoy it even more.

2. Someone Like You

This is the perfect song to be dedicated to "the one that got away". Sometimes things don't work out and there's a good chance that the person you adore may not end up with you and in this song, Adele beautifully sings about that person.

3. Skyfall

Who can forget the epic track that Adele composed by the James Bond film titled Skyfall. The singer managed to give it the right kind of feels for this one and among all the Bond tracks, we bet this one's still a favourite.

4. Hello

This 2015 track by the British singer became a sensation in no time and was one of the most heard tracks that year. Not just this, it also bagged the Grammy award for Song Of the Year.

5. Set Fire To the Rain

Yet another Grammy award-winning track for Adele, this one bagged her the Best Pop Solo Performance award. It was also Adele's third consecutive US number-one single. Grammy Awardee Adele Files for Divorce from Simon Konecki Three Years After Marriage.

We bet these Adele songs have never left your playlist ever since they were first added, such is the charm of the British artist. She's known for her emotionally heavy and soulful numbers and we bet these songs are keeping you a good company amid this quarantine too.