Shraddha Kapoor Highlights the Connection Between Vincent Van Gogh’s Starry Night and Sushant Singh Rajput While Penning a Beautiful Note for the Late Actor (View Post)
Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise has left many in Bollywood confused and in a state of shock. Coming to terms that the talented actor died by suicide is difficult indeed and that's the same feeling actress Shraddha Kapoor is going through right now. Sushant's last film on the big screen was Chhichhore in which he had starred opposite Shraddha. And so remembering her late co-star in a heartwarming post, the B-townie is all broke and cherishes the moments she spent with him. Taking to her Instagram, the actress penned an emotional post dedicating to Sushant and it's bound to make you cry. RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: The Late Actor's Family Immerses His Ashes In River Ganga (View Pics).
However, we could not miss noticing Van Gogh 'Starry Night' painting in Shraddha's post. For the unversed, Sushant's Twitter profile pic is also that of the same painting. Renowned painter Van Gogh had died due to depression and history has it that he painted 'Starry Night' while in the mental hospital. Apart from this, Shraddha also shared a photo of a novel given to her by the late actor. Indeed, the people who have spent time with Sushant, can't get with the fact that he is no more. Sushant Singh Rajput Passes Away: The Tragic Connection Between the Actor’s Suicide and His Twitter Profile Picture of Vincent van Gogh’s ‘Starry Night’.
Been trying to accept what has happened and coming to terms with it is very difficult. There is a huge void... Sushant...! Dearest Sush...! Full of humility, intelligence, curiosity about life, seeing beauty in everything, everywhere! He danced to his own tune! I always looked forward to seeing him on set, wondering what captivating interaction we would have next! Apart from being a wonderful co-actor who put his heart and soul in to his work, he was at his core, an amazing person. He cared for people and wanted to see them happy. His kind smile, the conversations we had at shoot about the Cosmos, different philosophies, the moments we spent together, were filled with magical wonderment! During a lovely musical and poetry filled get together at his home (he loved music and poetry), he showed me the moon from his telescope and I was so speechless that I could see it’s exquisite beauty up close!! He wanted to share that feeling! Our Chhichhore gang went to his beautiful home in Pavna, where we were awestruck together with the peace and calm of the nature around us - he loved nature! He saw things through a kaleidoscopic lens and wanted to share that with everyone around him. He was mesmerized by the simplest things and would muse on them in a genius way...! He was truly, One of a kind... I’ll miss you.. dearest Sush.. Shine on... ✨💜
Earlier to this, Sushant's Raabta co-star, Kriti Sanon had also shared a post on her Instagram dedicating it to the actor. Sushant was found dead at his Bandra residence. Reportedly he was suffering from depression since the past six months. Coming back to Shraddha's latest post, we feel the pain in the words. Stay tuned!
