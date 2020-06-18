Shraddha Kapoor Highlights the Connection Between Vincent Van Gogh’s Starry Night and Sushant Singh Rajput While Penning a Beautiful Note for the Late Actor (View Post)

Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise has left many in Bollywood confused and in a state of shock. Coming to terms that the talented actor died by suicide is difficult indeed and that's the same feeling actress Shraddha Kapoor is going through right now. Sushant's last film on the big screen was Chhichhore in which he had starred opposite Shraddha. And so remembering her late co-star in a heartwarming post, the B-townie is all broke and cherishes the moments she spent with him. Taking to her Instagram, the actress penned an emotional post dedicating to Sushant and it's bound to make you cry. RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: The Late Actor's Family Immerses His Ashes In River Ganga (View Pics).

However, we could not miss noticing Van Gogh 'Starry Night' painting in Shraddha's post. For the unversed, Sushant's Twitter profile pic is also that of the same painting. Renowned painter Van Gogh had died due to depression and history has it that he painted 'Starry Night' while in the mental hospital. Apart from this, Shraddha also shared a photo of a novel given to her by the late actor. Indeed, the people who have spent time with Sushant, can't get with the fact that he is no more. Sushant Singh Rajput Passes Away: The Tragic Connection Between the Actor’s Suicide and His Twitter Profile Picture of Vincent van Gogh’s ‘Starry Night’.

Check Out Shraddha Kapoor's Post Below:

Earlier to this, Sushant's Raabta co-star, Kriti Sanon had also shared a post on her Instagram dedicating it to the actor. Sushant was found dead at his Bandra residence. Reportedly he was suffering from depression since the past six months. Coming back to Shraddha's latest post, we feel the pain in the words. Stay tuned!

