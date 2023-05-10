A video of Kriti Sanon from the trailer launch of her upcoming film Adipurush has gone viral on the Internet. The video shows Kriti sitting on the floor as she did not want to disturb the ones already seated inside the hall. Adipurush: Twitterati Trends 'Wake Up Om Raut' and Demand Makers to Start Prabhas' Film Promotions ASAP.

The video shows her looking for a seat and when she did not find one, she squatted and sat on the ground. Realising it, the others quickly get up to offer her a seat.

While the fans of the actress praised her for her move, calling her a very simple person, a section of people on the Internet also believes that it was a publicity stunt and there was no reason for her to sit on the floor at such a grand event. Kriti Sanon Denies Wedding Rumours With Prabhas; Takes Dig at Varun Dhawan on Insta Saying ‘Bhediya Just Went Little Too Wild’.

Kriti essays the role of Janaki in Adipurush which also stars Prabhas. The film retells the story of Ramayana. The trailer which was recently launched received appreciation from people at large after the debacle of a teaser that was released a few months back.

