Aftab Shivdasani started his filmy career as a Farex baby. His face had become a household one. He graduated to doing younger roles of actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and more. Once he came of age, we had him going Mast. The actor steadily made his way in this cutthroat industry. He is perhaps the only actor who has seen several turning points in his career spanning decades. Aftab Shivdasani Unblocks Hansal Mehta On Twitter And Suggests WhatsApp Instead!.

Today on his birthday, we will discuss 5 such turning points in Aftab Shivdasani's movie career that helped stay in people's imagination for a long time.

Mast

This is his debut movie. He showed a lot of spark and spunk as a college boy falling for a star. The innocence in his face made him instantly likable.

Kasoor

Aftab tried to break the mould and dropped his good boy image with Kasoor. He turned bad and how! The movie made many accept the potential of Aftab as a good actor.

Masti

Masti is mostly seen as three men who are bored with their married lives, and try to find romance elsewhere. But Masti technically is a slapstick comedy and Aftab proved he is quite good at that.

Awara Pagal Deewana

An action comedy and a multi-starrer, Aftab moved to a different league. This is a combo not many find in their career span. Aftab Shivdasani Birthday Special: Did You Know The Actor Played The Younger Versions Of Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan In Movies?.

Hungama

A comedy gain but it has the Priyadarshan stamp and in those days, it was much revered. Aftab is great as a lovesick unemployed man.

