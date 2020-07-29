Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya were recently tested positive for COVID-19. Not just the Bollywood actress but her family, father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan and husband Abhishek Bachchan have been also tested positive. While the Bachchan son-father duo is still getting treated for the same, Aishwarya and Aaradhya have been now tested negative. She took to her Instagram to inform the same and acknowledge the wishes and prayers of her fans. Amitabh Bachchan Pens Open Note for an Anonymous Troll That Wishes Veteran Actor’s Death Due to COVID-19.

The former Miss World took to the social media account to thank the fans for praying for her and also her family during the testing time. She wrote, "THANK YOU SO SO MUCH for ALL your Prayers , Concern, Wishes and Love for my darling Angel Aaradhya and for Pa, Ab ...and me TRULY OVERWHELMED and forever indebted...GOD BLESS YOU ALL ALL MY LOVE ALWAYS and Prayers for the well-being of you ALL and all yours... Truly, Deeply and Heartfelt...Be Well and Be Safe GOD BLESS LOVE YOU All too." She posted a picture of folded hands (namaste) and Aaradhya heart-shaped! Check it out below.

Aishwarya's Post

In the meantime, fans are still wishing Abhishek and Sr Bachchan a speedy recovery. The Shahenshah of Bollywood keeps his fans updated with the healing process and also pens down his thoughts on Twitter or personal blog. We wish both the actors, a quick recovery!

