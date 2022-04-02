Ajay Devgn is one of the most versatile actors of Bollywood. Ajay, who has turned a year older today, is also a producer and director. It was in the early 90s when he had made his debut in the world of cinema. He even changed his birth name Vishal to Ajay as at that time there were several others with the name Vishal making their debut in cinema. Ajay made his acting debut with the film Phool Aur Kaante and since then he has been winning hearts. Allu Arjun Calls RRR A Spectacular Movie; Actor Praises Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn’s Performances In The Film.

Ajay Devgn has delivered top-notch performances over the years and won movie buffs’ hearts. Be it action drama or comedy, he has aced in every role. On the occasion of his birthday, let’s take a look at some of his finest performances that will always remain audiences’ favourite.

Zakhm

The film helmed by Mahesh Bhatt helped him bag his first National Award for Best Actor. It showcased how a son goes against all odds to fulfill his mother's wish as she desired.

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Fans saw Ajay as a simple, humble man named Vanraj who fell in love with Nandini (Aishwarya Rai) during a wedding function. He showed the meaning of being a true soulmate on numerous occasions and that’s what movie buffs loved about his character.

Company

He played the role of a gangster named Mallik in this Ram Gopal Varma film. His complex character in this movie was praised by the audience.

Deewangee

This was the first time when Ajay Devgn played the role of an antagonist. The movie also starring Akshaye Khanna and Urmila Matondkar is an adaptation of 1996 Primal Fear.

The Legend of Bhagat Singh

Ajay played the role of Bhagat Singh, in Rajkumar Santoshi’s biopic. He went on to bag his second National Film Award for Best Actor for his impeccable performance as a freedom fighter.

These are some of the performances played by the versatile actor of Bollywood that won audiences’ hearts. Here’s wishing Ajay Devgn a very happy birthday and wonderful year ahead!

