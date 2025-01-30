Shahid Kapoor is all set to impress us as a cop in Rosshan Andrrews’ Deva, a remake of the director’s own Malayalam film, Mumbai Police (2013). If Deva stays faithful to Mumbai Police, we’re in for a dual performance from Shahid Kapoor (dual, not a double role) that allows him to showcase the varied facets of his character—one, an arrogant, brash, alpha-male cop and the other, a confused policeman trying to piece together the mystifying puzzle of his past life. ‘Deva’: Advance Bookings Officially Open for Shahid Kapoor-Pooja Hegde’s Thriller, New Teaser Revealed!

How impressive that performance will be, we’ll find out on January 31, 2025, when Deva hits theaters. But knowing Shahid Kapoor’s track record, he can deliver brilliance in the hands of a capable director and with the right material. We’ve seen him earn praise for his standout performances in films like Jab We Met, Kaminey, Haider, Udta Punjab, and Kabir Singh.

In this feature, however, we’ll focus on his more underrated performances - roles that often get overlooked due to their films’ underwhelming box office numbers, but his performances deserve to be celebrated just as much as the ones mentioned before. Plus, we’ll tell you where you can stream these movies online.

1. Fida

Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor in Fida

This Ken Ghosh thriller arrived at a time when Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor were a real-life couple, which made its mid-movie twist even more jaw-dropping. The film also marked a shift for Shahid, allowing him to step away from his chocolate-boy image (which the first half leans into) and explore the grey shades of his character. He delivers a compelling performance, proving his versatility early in his career. Fida is streaming on Prime Video and MX Player.

2. Badmaash Company

Shahid Kapoor and Anushka Sharma in Badmaash Company

This Yash Raj Films production pairs Shahid Kapoor with Anushka Sharma in a crime caper thriller. Once again, Shahid gets to play with the moral ambiguities of his role, portraying the cocky leader of a con ring. He shines in this part, bringing charm and intensity to the character. Badmaash Company is streaming on Prime Video.

3. Rangoon

How impressive that performance will be, we’ll find out on January 31, 2025, when Deva hits theaters. But knowing Shahid Kapoor’s track record, he can deliver brilliance in the hands of a capable director and with the right material. We’ve seen him earn praise for his standout performances in films like Jab We Met, Kaminey, Haider, Udta Punjab, and Kabir Singh.

In this feature, however, we’ll focus on his more underrated performances - roles that often get overlooked due to their films’ underwhelming box office numbers, but his performances deserve to be celebrated just as much as the ones mentioned before. Plus, we’ll tell you where you can stream these movies online.

1. Fida

Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor in Fida

This Ken Ghosh thriller arrived at a time when Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor were a real-life couple, which made its mid-movie twist even more jaw-dropping. The film also marked a shift for Shahid, allowing him to step away from his chocolate-boy image (which the first half leans into) and explore the grey shades of his character. He delivers a compelling performance, proving his versatility early in his career. Fida is streaming on Prime Video and MX Player.

2. Badmaash Company

Shahid Kapoor and Anushka Sharma in Badmaash Company

This Yash Raj Films production pairs Shahid Kapoor with Anushka Sharma in a crime caper thriller. Once again, Shahid gets to play with the moral ambiguities of his role, portraying the cocky leader of a con ring. He shines in this part, bringing charm and intensity to the character. Badmaash Company is streaming on Prime Video.

3. Rangoon

Shahid Kapoor in Rangoon

Vishal Bhardwaj’s WWII period drama may not rank among the director’s finest works, despite its ambitious scope, and it was somewhat overshadowed by the off-screen antics of its lead actress. However, the film features a solid turn from Shahid Kapoor as a British Indian soldier who secretly supports the rebellion. Shahid not only nails the physicality of the role but also brings emotional depth to his character’s dilemmas, particularly when caught in a forbidden affair. Rangoon is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Shahid Kapoor Box Office: Before ‘Deva’ Release, Check Out Actor’s Top 5 Highest-Grossing Movies and Where To Watch Them Online.

4. Batti Gul Meter Chalu

Shahid Kapoor in Batti Gul Meter Chalu

Directed by Shree Narayan Singh (Toilet: Ek Prem Katha), this romantic drama that morphs into a courtroom drama leans heavily on Shahid Kapoor’s show-stealing performance. While the film itself may not be particularly memorable, Shahid makes it worth watching, especially in the gripping courtroom sequences. Batti Gul Meter Chalu is streaming on Zee5 and Prime Video.

5. Jersey

Shahid Kapoor in Jersey

This remake of the Telugu hit starring Nani didn’t fare well at the box office, partly because it was released at a time when audiences were growing tired of remakes (and the borrowed title didn’t help). While Nani’s performance in the original was widely loved, Shahid Kapoor’s portrayal in the remake is equally commendable. He takes us on an emotionally resonant journey, capturing the heart and struggles of his character in this sports drama. Jersey is streaming on Netflix.

(The opinions expressed in the above article are of the author and do not reflect the stand or position of LatestLY.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 30, 2025 10:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).