In September first week, Arjun Kapoor had shared that he has been tested positive for COVID-19. The actor had also revealed that he is asymptomatic and will be under home quarantine. Almost after a month, Arjun has shared a great news with his fans. The Kapoor lad has revealed that he has been tested negative for COVID-19. Arjun has issued a statement mentioning about his recovery and also thanked BMC and all the officials for the immense support. The handsome hunk has also revealed that he is excited to return to work. Arjun Kapoor Tests Positive For Coronavirus, To Be Under Home Quarantine (View Post).

Arjun Kapoor through his statement has also shared how it is important for each and every individual to follow the safety protocols and not to take this virus lightly. He has urged everyone to wear masks all the time. He also cited in his post that one should understand how this virus affects the young as well the old. “This virus is serious so I request everyone to take it seriously. People should understand that coronavirus affects everyone - young and old,” writes Arjun Kapoor. Arjun Kapoor to Donate Plasma after Recovering from COVID-19?

Arjun Kapoor Tests Negative For COVID-19

View this post on Instagram 🙏 A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on Oct 6, 2020 at 10:29pm PDT

Earlier, there were even reports stating that after recuperating, Arjun Kapoor has decided to donate his plasma to help save the lives of people who are in critical need of it. However, the actor has not made any official statement on it yet.

