Earlier this month, Arjun Kapoor had shared a post in which he mentioned that he has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The Bollywood actor also shared that he’s asymptomatic and will be under home quarantine and would be getting treated accordingly. As per latest reports, the actor would be donating plasma on the 45th day, post his recovery from COVID-19. Arjun Kapoor Tests Positive For Coronavirus, To Be Under Home Quarantine (View Post).

A source revealed to TOI that Arjun Kapoor is willing to help and save lives of people who are in need for plasma. About it the source was quoted as saying, “Yes, this is true. Arjun will be donating his plasma on the 45th day since he tested positive. We welcome this move by him because such steps will empower and motivate others to step forward and donate plasma. Plasma therapy is crucial to saving lives and the more people come out and help the patients in serious need for plasma, the better.” The source also mentioned, “Arjun will have to go to a city hospital to donate his plasma. We are currently working with him closely to lock the date and follow all procedures.”

There are several celebs and eminent personalities who have come forward to donate plasma after they recovered from COVID-19. It includes SS Rajamouli and his family, Kanika Kapoor, Karim Morani and his daughters Zoa and Shaza, and many others.

