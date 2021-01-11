On January 6 reports were out that Arjun Rampal’s sister, Komal Rampal, had been issued summons by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a relation to a drugs case. An NCB officer had confirmed the same to ANI. However, Komal, who couldn’t appear for the interrogation, had informed the investigating agency through her lawyer that she would be unable to appear before NCB on that day. Drugs Case: Arjun Rampal’s Sister Summoned By Narcotics Control Bureau.

An NCB source had revealed to the leading news agency, “Arjun Rampal’s sister Komal Rampal, through her lawyer, had informed NCB on Wednesday (January 6) that she would be unable to appear before them. Also, she has not sought any further date to appear. NCB is legally examining her response.” As per latest reports, Komal has been summoned once again by NCB and she is supposed to make an appearance today (January 11) at their Mumbai office for questioning. Arjun Rampal Not Issued Clean Chit In Drug Case, Says NCB.

Komal Rampal Summoned By NCB

Mumbai: Komal Rampal, sister of Arjun Rampal has been summoned by Narcotics Control Bureau in connection with a drugs case. — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2021

On November 9, 2020, Arjun Rampal’s residence was raided by NCB officials and they had seized some of his electronic gadgets. The actor’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades was also later interrogated by the investigating agency.

