Arpita Khan Sharma Wishes Speedy Recovery to Karim Morani and His Daughters, Shaza and Zoa, After They Test Positive For COVID-19 (View Post)

Chennai Express producer Karim Morani and his daughters, Shaza and Zoa, have been tested positive for COVID-19. Zoa Morani, who started off as an assistant director for Om Shanti Om, shared a post on Instagram to confirm about the same. In the post she had also mentioned how her father and sister had no symptoms, but she had a few. As soon as reports of Karim Morani and his daughters being infected with coronavirus hit the internet, fans and celebs started posting speedy recovery wishes to them. Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma also posted a pic with Zoa and wished her and her father and sister a speedy recovery. Karim Morani, Chennai Express Producer, Tests Positive for COVID-19 After Daughters Shaza, Zoa Get Coronavirus Infection.

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected many lives across the world. Aprita Khan Sharma shared a post on her Insta story and captioned it as, “Coronavirus is closer than we assume it to be. Get well soon Zoa Morani, Shaza and Karim uncle. Everyone please stay home, please stay safe.” Even Aprita has urged everyone to stay back at home and maintain social distancing in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. In order to curb the spread, a 21 days lockdown was imposed by PM Narendra Modi on March 24. Karim Morani's Daughter Zoa Morani Pens a Heartfelt Note For Doctors, Nurses Who Are Treating Her For COVID-19.

Karim Morani’s wife and other staff members at their residence have been tested negative, Mohammed Morani (brother of Karim Morani) told PTI. We wish the trio a speedy recovery!