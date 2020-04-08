Karim Morani's Daughter Zoa Morani Pens a Heartfelt Note For Doctors, Nurses Who Are Treating Her For COVID-19

Zoa Morani(Photo Credits: Instagram)

India is right now witnessing an alarming rise in the coronavirus cases. The affected ones also include Chennai Express producer Karim Morani and his daughters-Shaza and Zoa. The trio has now tested positive for COVID-19, one after the another, and are currently under isolation and observation. Zoa also penned down a heartfelt note for her doctors and nurses who have been treating her for a while now.

In her latest Instagram post, she confirmed that her father, sister and herself are going through COVID-19 treatment. In the note, she also thanked her doctor for helping her through the sensitive phase. She also emphasized on how everyone is on their toes and doing their best.

Her Instagram caption says, "Feeling So overwhelmed watching the Dr’s , nurses and hospital staff taking care of us fearlessly! No words can describe .. i can see their discomfort in their protective suits yet 24 /7 on their toes serving us ... the true heroes for sure ... my Dr is so sweet and full of life , he constantly makes jokes and makes me feel so light.. yesterday he was the one to bring the news to me about testing positive and he was so sensitive and funny at the same time ( don’t know how he did that) so so grateful for Dr Saurabh Phadkare ...Feeling so safe in his hands .." Check out the post below.

Zoa's Post

As per the reports, Zoa had returned from Rajasthan in mid-March and then was tested positive. While her sister Shaza did not show any symptoms, Zoa had. It is wonderful how Zoa wrote an appreciation post for the essential service providers.