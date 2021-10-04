After Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for alleged possession of banned drugs and substance abuse, filmmaker Hansal Mehta took to Twitter to extend his support to the Bollywood superstar. He also urged people to stop jumping to conclusions before the law takes its course. "It is painful for a parent having to deal with a child getting into trouble. It gets compounded when people begin to arrive at judgements before the law takes its course. It is disrespectful and unfair to the parent and to the parent-child relationship. With you @iamsrk," Hansal tweeted. Aryan Khan Drug Case: Pooja Bhatt Comes Out in Support of Shah Rukh Khan Amid His Son’s Arrest.

On Saturday evening, an NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea. Eight persons were detained for questioning by the NCB allegedly in connection with the drug seizure on the cruise ship, according to NCB Mumbai Director Sameer Wankhede. Aryan Khan Among 7 Others Questioned by NCB Over 'Rave Party' at Mumbai-Goa Cruise; Check Full List of Names of Those Quizzed.

"Eight persons -- Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra are being questioned in connection with the raid at an alleged rave party at a cruise off Mumbai coast," Wankhede had earlier said. Soon after the news broke out, a section of social media users started trolling Aryan. Many even passed derogatory remarks against Shah Rukh and his wife Gauri Khan.

Check Out Hansal Mehta's Tweet Below:

It is painful for a parent having to deal with a child getting into trouble. It gets compounded when people begin to arrive at judgements before the law takes its course. It is disrespectful and unfair to the parent and to the parent-child relationship. With you @iamsrk. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) October 4, 2021

Witnessing such backlash on social media, actor-director Pooja Bhatt also came out in support of SRK. "I stand in solidarity with you @iamsrk Not that you need it. But I do. This too, shall pass," she wrote on Twitter. Amid the ongoing controversy, Bollywood actor Salman Khan paid a visit to SRK at his residence on late Sunday night.

