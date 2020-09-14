Ayushmann Khurrana is celebrating his 36th birthday today. The actor reigns the box-office with his unconventional choices and endearing performances. He is relatable for the audience. He is the success story of a common man who wanted to be an actor. He saw a rise of 300% in endorsement deals in 2019, as per reports. It still surprises many that he started off his career with the second season of the reality show, Roadies. Today, on the actor's birthday, we are going to try and decode his formula for success. Ayushmann Khurrana Appointed UNICEF India’s Advocate to End Violence Against Children.

The actor has said that his drive to push the content has resulted in his success. "I have a lot of hunger to do the best films. It is something that drives me, motivates me to seek out good, new, disruptive cinema and better myself as an actor. They say you learn a lot through your successes and this current phase has told me that I should always push the content envelope and pick and back edgy stories because somehow my brand of cinema has become synonymous with something that's a little left of centre," Ayushmann has said in an interview. Ayushmann Khurrana Lauds Supreme Court’s Verdict That Gives Equal Inheritance Right to Daughters.

Actively Sought Good Scripts

Ayushmann has always made it a point to star in well-written movies. With the exception of Article 15, his movies major in entertainment despite being on serious, socially-relevant topics.

It all started with his debut film, Vicky Donor, where he played the role of a man in the business of sperm donation. An unconventional and risky choice for a first film. His next three movies did not perform as per expectations. But he was back in the game with 2015's Dum Laga Ke Haisha, where he played the fat-phobic man married to an overweight woman fantastically played by Bhumi Pednekar.

In Shubh Mangal Savdhaan, he tackled the subject of erectile dysfunction. In Badhai Ho, he plays a guy unable to deal with his 50-year-old mother's pregnancy. In Bala, he was hairless. In Shubh Mangal Zyaada Savdhaan, he was gay.

He south out these stories. He has said that he wanted to work in a movie on homosexuality which led him to SMZS. He approached Anubhav Sinha to work in his film Article 15. Anubhav has said, "We were discussing some other film, and I had the script of Article 15 with me, and he snatched it from me saying that he will do it. To be honest, I did not see him in the film, but it was his conviction, his passion to tell this story, that I bought into it."

Formed A Connect With Audience By Playing Common Man Roles

He played a relatable guy in Vicky Donor. Every Delhi guy could see himself in Ayushmann's portrayal. He managed to be relatable in Badhaai Ho as well. IN Bareilly Ki Barfi, he played a small-town guy and his performance hit home. With Meri Pyaari Bindu, he scored the hearts of the heartbroken. In Bewkoofiyiaan, he was laid off during the recession.

His characters are not extraordinary. They are ordinary men in extraordinary circumstances, that skyrocket the reliability.

Musical Prowess

It is tough to survive in the film industry with a singular ability of acting. You need to bring more to the table. Tiger Shroff can dance like a dream. Vidyut Jammwal's action stunts are unmatchable. Ayushmann brought his music to the game. A rarity in Bollywood.

Right off the bat, in Vicky Donor, he introduced to his original composition "Paani Da Rang", which he also crooned beautifully. Eight years on, the number is still a rage. He followed it up with "Saddi Gali" for Nautanki Saala. The movie did not do well, but the song was a chartbuster. He sang a reprised version of "Moh Moh Ke Dhage" in DLKH, "Nazm Nazm" for Bareilly Ki Barfi, "Haareya" for Meri Pyaari Bindu, "Naina Da Kya Kasoor Unplugged" for Andhadhun among others.

Ayushmann has also released many singles over the years: "Chan Kitthan", "Ik Vaari", "O Heeriye" to name a few.

He is also a poet, who routinely shares his creation on social media. Every word penned by the actor strikes a chord with his followers.

