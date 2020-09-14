Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the finest actors of the industry. Be it any role, this National Award-winning actor has portrayed it with sheer brilliance. Today, as Ayushmann celebrates his 36th birthday, and one just cannot thank him enough for entertaining the movies buffs. Besides being a brilliant actor, Ayushmann is also a fantastic singer. He has sang songs for films, music videos and other musical programmes as well. He is indeed one of the multi-talented actors of Bollywood! Ayushmann Khurrana Birthday: Here Are Some Lesser Known Facts About Bollywood's Charming Birthday Boy!

Before Ayushmann Khurrana stepped into the world of cinema and gained immense popularity through his works, he was already a youth icon. He had won the second season of reality television show MTV Roadies in 2004 and then got into anchoring shows. It was in 2012 when Ayushmann made his acting debut. Today on this special day, let’s take a look at some of the finest characters played by Ayushmann Khurrana! Ayushmann Khurrana Birtdhay: Decoding the Success Story of the Actor.

Vicky Donor

Ayushmann Khurrana made his acting debut with Shoojit Sircar’s film that set against the background of sperm donation and infertility. Ayushmann who plays the character Vicky Arora is seen trying his best to provide financial support to his family. He gets a well-salaried job, which is unusual; he becomes a sperm donor.

Andhadhun

Ayushmann Khurrana won National Film Award for Best Actor for this Sriram Raghavan directorial. He plays the character Akash Saraf in this black comedy crime thriller. He is a great pianist, but fakes being blind to improve his piano skills without knowing what is in store for him in the future.

Badhaai Ho

The story of this film revolves around the various circumstances that a young man named Nakul Kaushik faces when he gets to know his middle-aged parents (played by Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao) are expecting a child.

Article 15

After watching in romantic and comedy dramas, audiences got to see Ayushmann Khurrana in the avatar of a cop. He played the role of an Additional SP Ayan Ranjan, an IPS officer, and the actor proved his mettle yet again.

Bala

In this Amar Kaushik directorial, Ayushmann Khurrana played the titular role, Balmukund Shukla aka Bala, a young man who faces societal pressure due to premature balding. It shows how a young lad in his late twenties is dealing with premature baldness and that affects his confidence in numerous circumstances.

These are some of the most loved characters played by Ayushmann Khurrana. Here’s wishing this brilliant actor of Bollywood a very happy birthday and a great year ahead!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 14, 2020 10:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).