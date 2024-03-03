Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan and actress Triptii Dimri, who was last seen in the blockbuster film Animal, were spotted at the office of a production house in Mumbai on Sunday. The meeting is for their upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Triptii was dressed in smart casuals, including denim, a yellow ochre-coloured shirt and a jacket. She accessorised her look with a sling bag. Kartik sported a pair of black pants and a denim shirt. He was seen walking next to the iconic machine gun that was used as a prop in the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Tripti Dimri Joins Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan in the Upcoming Horror-Comedy!

Triptii Dimri Outside A Production House

Tripti Dimri in yellow 💛 spreading Desi vibes!#triptidimri pic.twitter.com/fB7KwWCg4f — Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani77) March 3, 2024

Kartik Aaryan And Triptii Dimri Spotted Together At Production House

Can’t contain my excitement cause Rooh Baba is back with his Manjulika👻#KartikAaryan & #TriptiDimrii shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Can’t wait to see their first look together!!! pic.twitter.com/wPmhxm6Ix3 — ProblemKyaHain (@kartikgreatest) March 3, 2024

Earlier, Kartik Aaryan introduced a mystery lady from the upcoming instalment of the horror-comedy franchise Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The actor took to his Instagram and shared a piece of a jigsaw puzzle from the picture of an actress. The netizens quickly made their guess, saying it was Triptii Dimri. Kartik wrote in the caption, “Solve kijiye Is Bhool Bhulaiyaa ko #Bb3MysteryGirl #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 #Diwali2024”.

One user commented, “Tripti Dimri”. Another wrote, “Manjulika vs Bulbul” referencing the characters of Manjulika and Bulbbul, played by Triptii in the streaming film ‘Triptii’. A third user wrote, “Bhabhi 2 in bhool bhulaiya 3 (sic)” referencing Triptii’s character of Zoya (Bhabhi 2) in the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Animal’. Animal has completely changed the graph of Triptii’s career, even though she has delivered stellar performances in films like Bulbbul, Qala and Laila Majnu.

