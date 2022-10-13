Code Name: Tiranga will feature Parineeti Chopra in a totally different avatar. She would be seen as a RAW agent in this spy thriller that is written and directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. To ace her role with perfection, the actress reportedly learnt the Israeli martial art form Krav Maga and we got to catch a glimpse of her action-packed avatar when the film’s trailer was released. Parineeti Chopra Prepares for Her Action-Packed Role in ‘Code Name Tiranga’ (Watch Video).

Code Name: Tiranga is indeed one of the most anticipated films and expectations from this Parineeti Chopra-starrer is sky high, which is produced under the banners of T-Series Films, Reliance Entertainment and Film Hangar. Let’s check out some of the key details ahead of its theatrical release. Code Name Tiranga: Parineeti Chopra Recalls Filming For Harrdy Sandhu Starrer During COVID-19 Pandemic.

Cast – The film stars Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu in the lead along with Sharad Kelkar, Rajit Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya among others in pivotal roles.

Plot – The synopsis of Code Name: Tiranga reads, “A RAW agent, is on a journey across many countries. As a spy, she is on an unfaltering and fearless mission for her nation in a race against time where sacrifice is her only choice.”

Watch The Trailer Of Code Name: Tiranga Below:

Release Date – Code Name: Tiranga is slated to be released in theatres on October 14.

Review – The reviews for Code Name: Tiranga are not out yet. LatestLY will share the review as soon as it is out.

