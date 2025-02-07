The members of the Chopra family have come together for the wedding celebrations of Priyanka Chopra's younger brother, Siddharth Chopra. He is tying the knot with actress Neelam Upadhyaya. Priyanka Chopra, who flew to Hyderabad to kick-start shooting for her next project, SSMB29, returned to Mumbai a few days ago for her brother's wedding festivities. While the entire Chopra family has gathered under one roof for the joyous occasion, Priyanka's cousin, Parineeti Chopra, who is absent from the celebrations, shared a cryptic note on social media, sparking widespread reactions. ‘Darling’ Priyanka Chopra Brings the House Down With Her Dance Moves at Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya’s Sangeet Ceremony (Watch Video).

Parineeti Chopra Shares Cryptic Post After missingSiddharth Chopra’s Wedding Festivities

Priyanka Chopra is attending the wedding celebrations of her brother Siddharth Chopra with her husband Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie and in-laws Denis Jonas and Kevin Jonas Sr. Her cousin Praineeti Chopra is not able to attend the wedding as she is reportedly busy with a shoot. Amid this, the Ishaqzaade actress took to social media to share a cryptic post raising speculations about tension in the Chopra household. Taking to her Insta stories, she re-shared a post which read, "We're really on borrowed time. Choose people that choose you and let everyone else be."

Parineeti Chopra’s Insta Story

(Photo Credit: @parineetichopra/ Instagram)

This has left fans worried, wondering if everything is fine between the cousins. Meanwhile, PeeCee is enjoying the pre-wedding celebrations of Siddharth and Neelam with her mother Madhu Chopra, cousin Mannara Chopra, hubby Nick Jonas, and in-laws. Vibrant pictures and videos from the ongoing wedding festivities have surfaced online. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Twin in Navy Blue Ethnic Wear at Siddharth Chopra's Sangeet Ceremony (Watch Video).

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at Siddharth Chopra-Neelam Upadhyaya’s Sangeet

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in SS Rajamouli's new film, tentatively titled SSMB29, alongside Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu. The adventure thriller is reportedly scheduled to release in 2026.

