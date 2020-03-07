Richa Chadha Flaunts her Solitaire on the Ring Finger and Fans Wonder if She Got Engaged to Beau Ali Fazal

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal engaged? (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal should be credited for keeping their relationship so guarded. The couple was allowed to enjoy their privacy and you were only allowed to see those aspects of their relationship that they wished to show you. Fiercely protective but extremely adorable is how we'd define these love birds to you. After denying reports of their upcoming nuptials, the couple's spokesperson finally confirmed the news about them applying for marriage registration. However, seems like their D-day is arriving early and the actress' recent social media post sparks rumours of her engagement. Richa Chadha Says'Yes' To Ali Fazal? The Couple To Get Married In April?

The Fukrey actress took to her Instagram story to share a video of her solitaire on the ring finger. As much as we'd like to think and guess the obvious choice, we'd still wish for the couple to make an official announcement. Their fans are already speculating their engagement stories and Richa may have just hit the confirmation button. Well, the rock (rocks in this case) have surely made our eyeballs pop out and don't lie girls but we all are envying the actress currently.

"Currently, only the date for the registration has been taken. By process, the window that is valid is for three months from the date that has been allotted," their spokesperson had earlier informed about their plans on tying the knot in summer of 2020. "The couple are working towards an official registration in the last week of April, post which the celebrations will follow. All we can say is that it's a happy occasion and all the parties involved are elated," the spokesperson further added.