Have Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal Submitted Application for Marriage Registration at Mumbai's Bandra Family Court?

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It was just two days ago when reports splashed on the internet citing Richa Chadha has said YES to long-time boyfriend, Ali Fazal’s proposal. As per a report in BT, the latter popped the big, precious question to Richa in Maldives. It was also reported that the two are planning to get hitched in April. However, the couple is yet to make an official announcement on their wedding date. But here is another big update on Richa – Ali’s wedding. As per a report in a leading tabloid, this lovely duo has already submitted an application for marriage registration at Mumbai’s Bandra Family Court. Richa Chadha Says 'Yes' To Ali Fazal? The Couple To Get Married In April?

This detail was revealed to Mid-Day and we bet, fans of Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal must be excited to hear it. The source was quoted as saying, “The duo submitted their application on February 15, 2020. So, as per the marriage registration rules, the wedding can take place any day post March 15. Considering Ali and Richa have shoots lined up, they hope to wrap up their commitments by March 31, and dedicate April to their wedding functions. The preparations are on in full swing. Their shaadi will take place mid-April, followed by the court wedding in Mumbai.”

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s official spokesperson confirmed to the tabloid, “Currently, only the date for the registration has been taken. As per process, a three-month window is valid [for the wedding to take place] from the date that has been allotted. The couple is working towards an official registration in the last week of April, post which the celebrations will follow. All we can say is that it's a happy occasion, and all the parties involved are elated.” Are Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal Ready to Tie the Knot?

As per earlier reports, Ali Fazal and his ladylove Richa Chadha would be getting hitched on April 15 and it will take place in Delhi. The wedding would be attended by the couple’s close family members and pals.