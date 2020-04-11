Zoa Morani Opens up About Her Routine at the Hospital Post COVID-19 Affliction, Jokes She's the Moon Seeing Doctors in Spacesuits

Zoa Morani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bollywood film producer Karim Morani and his daughters, Zoa and Shaza, have been tested positive for COVID-19. Zoa is an actress and has appeared in projects like Always Kabhi Kabhi, Bhaag Johnny, Boot Purva, Akoori. The actress has already shared a lengthy note paying respect to the doctors and nurses working during the time of crisis. Now, in an interview with Bombay Times, she has elaborated on how she is feeling during the isolation period.

She said, “When I was in isolation with my sister (Shaza) at home, I was quite sick. So, to divert my mind, I was enjoying all the jokes and forwards that my family was sending out. I also began calling my old friends and making new friends on social media. I surprised myself."

"The self-quarantine period made me the exact opposite of what I was — a loner." Well, that has happened to a lot of us. Arpita Khan Sharma Wishes Speedy Recovery to Karim Morani and His Daughters, Shaza and Zoa, After They Test Positive For COVID-19 (View Post).

Zoya is admitted at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital. She added, “My daily routine in the hospital begins at 6 am. I wake up, freshen up and do pranayam. I also do a few exercises suggested by my doctor. The workout is followed by chai, and let me tell you, the hospital chai is really good. Then, I get on the phone with my family and we check on each other’s health.

"Watching the doctors walking around in their spacesuits (the protective gear) makes me wonder… Am I on the moon? I must say, this is quite an experience, and I think I was meant to go through this.”

The actress also revealed that she keeps herself busy by binge-watching movies and series. We wish Zoa a speedy recovery.