Salman Khan is all set to entertain his fans in Dubai with the Da-Bangg Reloaded Tour 2024. The Bollywood superstar, along with other celebs, including Sonakshi Sinha, Jacqueline Fernandez, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, Aastha Gill, Prabhudeva, Sunil Grover and Maniesh Paul, will set the stage on fire with his performance at the Dubai Harbour today (December 7). Ahead of the grand evening, a video of Salman Khan along with Tamannaah Bhatia practising to the former's hit track "Munni Badnam Hui" is going viral online. Da-Bangg Reloaded Tour Dubai 2024: Tickets for Salman Khan’s Show Live on THIS Platform – Check Booking Details.

Salman Khan and Tamannaah Bhatia Rehearse for Their Da-Bangg Reloaded Tour Performance

In a collaborative post shared by Sohail Khan on his Instagram handle, Salman Khan and Tamannaah Bhatia are seen dancing their hearts out to Dabangg's hit track "Munni Badnam Hui." The dance number, originally featuring Salman Khan, Malika Arora, and Sonu Sood and released in 2010, instantly became a fan favourite. Other videos posted online featured Salman Khan rehearsing for "Mai Hoon Hero Tera" and "Naiyo Lagda". Da-Bangg Reloaded 2024 Tour: Salman Khan’s Heartwarming Moment With Young Fan at Dubai Press Conference Goes Viral (Watch Video).

Salman Khna and Tamannaah Bhatia Groove to ‘Munni Badnam Hui’ Track

Salman Khan Preps for ‘Main Hoon Hero Tera’

Salman Khan All Set for His Performance at the Da-Bangg Reloaded Tour Dubai 2024

The mega event headlined by Salman Khan will kick off at Studio A on December 7 in Dubai with electrifying performances from the above-mentioned celebrities. After the Dubai leg, the Da-Bangg Reloaded Tour 2024 will travel to other Middle Eastern cities, including Doha and Jeddah.

