Salman Khan is an actor from Bollywood whose passion for engaging with fans is unquestionable. Whether it can be through hosting a show or participating in international tours, Bhaijaan's love for his fans is praiseworthy. The Bollywood superstar, who is currently busy with his reality show Bigg Boss 18 and AR Murugadoss' upcoming film Sikandar, will soon attend the Dabangg Reloaded Tour in Dubai in December. An announcement regarding the same was shared today (November 26). Da-Bangg Reloaded Tour: Salman Khan To Perform in Dubai in December Amid Rising Threats From Lawrence Bishnoi Gang, Sonakshi Sinha, Disha Patani and Other Celebs To Also Join.

About Dabangg Reloaded Tour

The Dabangg Reloaded Tour will kick off on December 7 at Studio, Dubai Harbour. Taking to his X (previously Twitter) handle, the Bollywood superstar shared a video revealing details about the tour. He also announced that tickets for the grand show are now available on Platinumlist. Apart from Salman Khan, other stars who will be joining the tour include Sonakshi Sinha, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Tamannaah Bhatia, Prabhudeva, Sunil Grover, Aastha Gill and Maniesh Paul.

Salman Khan’s Dabangg Reloaded Tour in Dubai

How To Book Tickets for the Dabangg Reloaded Tour Dubai?

As shared in Salman Khan's latest social media post, the tickets for the Dabangg Reloaded Tour Dubai are currently available on Platinumlist. Tickets for the show start from USD 42.51 (INR 3,584). The categories of seats available for the show are General Admission - Standing, Silver - Unreserved seating, Gold - Unreserved seating, Platinum (Floor), Diamond, Royal Plus + Meet & Greet, VIP and VVIP. Table packages are also available, but the Gold Table is already sold out. Hurry up, grab your tickets now! Old Video of Salman Khan Defending Pakistan in 26/11 Resurfaces on Social Media - WATCH.

Speaking about his movies, the Bollywood superstar will be next seen in AR Murugadoss' highly anticipated action film, Sikandar. The movie also features Rashmika Mandanna and Sharman Joshi. The movie is scheduled for an Eid 2025 release.

