Bollywood's radiant star, Deepika Padukone, recently stepped out of her maternity break to make a dazzling appearance at Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati concert 2024 in Bengaluru. Last seen in Rohit Shetty's blockbuster Singham Again, Deepika's presence electrified the stage and thrilled her fans. This marked the actress' first public outing since welcoming her daughter, Dua, earlier this year. New Mom Deepika Padukone Makes First Public Appearance After Daughter Dua’s Birth, Enjoys ‘Me Time’ at Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati Concert 2024 in Bengaluru (Watch Viral Video).

Deepika Padukone Teaches Kannada to Diljit Dosanjh

In a fan-captured video, Deepika Padukone was seen dancing alongside Diljit Dosanjh at his Bengaluru concert. The two grooved to Diljit's energetic hit song "Lover", with Deepika adding a fun twist by teaching him a few Kannada lines, which delighted the concertgoers. As the crowd cheered, Diljit expressed his admiration for Deepika, saying, "Can you believe guys, we’ve seen her on the big screen, so beautiful. And on her own, she’s made a place in Bollywood. You should be proud, we are all proud." Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Sixth Wedding Anniversary: Actress' Wish For Hubby Is Too Cute To Be Missed (See Post).

Deepika Padukone Attends Diljit Dosanjh's Concert in Bengaluru

Deepika Padukone teaching Kannada to Diljit Singh 🔥 Her first film was Ashwariya with @nimmaupendra if you remember 😄#DeepikaPadukone #DiljitDosanjh pic.twitter.com/cHBklEf2cB — Roshan ᵀᵒˣᶦᶜ 🃏 (@Roshan_RSY) December 6, 2024

Deepika Padukone Dances to 'Lover' at Diljit Dosanjh's Gig

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone's 2024 was a whirlwind of stellar projects. She starred alongside Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor in Fighter, followed by the Telugu epic Kalki 2898 AD and Rohit Shetty's action-packed Singham Again. After her maternity break, this recent public appearance signals a dynamic return to the screen, leaving fans excited for her future endeavours.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 07, 2024 07:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).