The entertainment industry is what we can call 'a small world'. Often, there are reports of how an actor or actress rejected a certain role and it turned out to be either a blessing in disguise or a huge regret. While in this case, it is too early to comment, it has come to light that Kartik Aaryan's role in Dhamaka, was earlier all set to be made with Kriti Sanon as the fiery journalist. However, that plan fell apart and on-board came a new director and a new actor - Kartik Aaryan. Dhamaka: Kartik Aaryan Makes the Big Announcement on his Birthday, Shares His First Look from Ram Madhvani's Next.

As per reports in ETimes, the movie was originally planned with Kriti as the journo and Rahul Dholakia helming the film for Azure Productions. However, Kriti walked out of the movie, leading to Rahul getting busy with other projects and the production house selling the rights to Ram Madhvani, who roped in Kartik Aaryan and sold the film to RSVP Movies. Dhamaka New Still: Kartik Aaryan's Bloodstained Look as Arjun Pathak Out!.

Azure's senior producer Gaurav Bose told the portal, "Kriti just quit without giving a worthy explanation, I mean, she did not give us a convincing reason. Dholakia got busy in other projects and of late we were talking to Ram Madhvani and things fell into place- and Ram went on to cast Kartik in the protagonist's role. We sold the rights to Ram. This is how Ram is now producing the film and he went on to sell it to RSVP movies who are backing it."

Well, now that's quite the plot turner. Nevertheless, the portal tried reaching out to Kriti but she did not revert at the time of filig the story. Dhamaka will see Kartik Aaryan in a role like never before, as a serious journalist Arjn Pathak. It is the remake of a South Korean film The Terror Live. The movie is all set for release in 2021.

