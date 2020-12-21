Kartik Aaryan will take a tiny lil break from the comic route as he stars in the thriller, Dhamaka. He has started shooting for the film, looking handsome in long hair. Today, a new still from the movie was launched on the webspace and it will intrigue the fans of the actor. Kartik Aaryan is set to play the role of a journalist in Dhamaka. Directed by Ram Madhvani, the lead actor would be seen covering a terror attack. The film is an official remake of the 2013 South Korean film, The Terror Live. Today, Kartik's character is revealed to be named Arjun Pathak, and well, the mythological nod might have something to do with the character development. Kartik Aaryan Begins Shooting For Dhamaka! Actor Posts A Picture Of His Already Worried Mom.

In the original film, a disgraced journo tries to milk a terror attack to benefit his career and make profits for his news channel. But over the course, he learns that he has no control over the situation and his morality comes into question as well. The movie will be a commentary on how news exploits terrorism for profits. Kartik Aaryan's Lookalike Spotted Again, This Time In Bandra; We Wonder What The Actor Is up to!.

Rumours are rife that Mrunal Thakur would be seen as the leading lady. However, an official word is awaited on the same.

Check Out The New Still Here:

Kartik has a bright future to look forward to. He has also shot for the horror-comedy, Bhool Bhualaiyya 2 with Kiara Advani. The actor will also be seen in Dharma Productions' comedy, Dostana 2, with Janhvi Kapoor. However, the shooting of the film was halted and it is unclear how far it has progressed. The actor has said that the movie will talk about sexuality like never before in mainstream Indian cinema and will also push the envelope for him as an artist.

