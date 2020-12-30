Dhanush, who is majorly known for his works in Tamil Cinema, will be seen in the upcoming Hindi film titled Atrangi Re. Helmed by Aanand L Rai, this film also features Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan in the lead. The leading lady will be seen playing dual roles in this film. The Kollywood star, who has teamed up with the film’s director for the second time after Raanjhanaa, has wrapped up his schedule for the film for which the team had a small gathering. The pictures from the celebration are doing rounds on social media. Aanand L Rai Poses with ‘Atrangi Re Warriors’ After Wrapping Up Delhi Schedule of Akshay Kumar Film.

Dhanush along with Sara Ali Khan can be seen slicing a cake with the rest of the team and director Aanand L Rai as well in attendance. Dhanush opted for a simple casual look whereas Sara was seen dressed in a simple traditional outfit. If you haven’t seen the pictures yet, you got to take a look at it right away. D43: Dhanush’s Film With Karthick Naren To Go On Floors In January 2021?

Wrap Up Party

The shooting of Atrangi Re had commenced from March, however, it had to be stalled owing to the coronavirus pandemic. The film has reportedly been shot in various popular cities of the country such as Madurai, Delhi, Mumbai, Noida and Agra. Talking about the completion of Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar’s schedule, reports are rife that these two stars will shoot their portions in March 2021 in a seven-day schedule.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 30, 2020 08:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).