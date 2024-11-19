Did Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna Pose Before Unreleased Poster of Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘King’? Here’s the Truth About the Fake Viral Pic!

After delivering two blockbusters, Pathaan and Jawan, along with a hit in Dunki — all within a single year (2023) — Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his next project, King. While the superstar has hinted at the movie at various events, it has yet to be officially announced. This made it all the more surprising when a picture began circulating online, showing Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna standing next to what appeared to be a standee of a King poster featuring Shah Rukh Khan. Shah Rukh Khan Birthday: From ‘King’ to ‘Pathaan 2’, Upcoming Movies of Bollywood’s Baadshah!

The viral image, shared by several fan accounts, sparked excitement but also raised eyebrows. First, why would there be a standee for a film that hasn’t even been officially announced, let alone begun production? Second, why would Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, currently promoting Pushpa 2: The Rule, pose beside a poster unrelated to their film? Pushpa 2 is set to release in theatres on December 5, 2024.

The Truth Behind the Picture Featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna

The viral image turned out to be a cleverly edited one, with the original Pushpa 2: The Rule poster replaced by a fan-made King poster. In reality, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna were indeed standing beside a promotional poster for Pushpa 2, as seen in one of Rashmika’s social media posts, which featured the original picture. The fake viral pic also edited in Kal Ho Naa Ho (which is seeing a re-release in select PVR-INOX screens) poster in the one adjacent to Pushpa 2's. ‘Pushpa 2 – The Rule’ Trailer Highlights: From Allu Arjun’s Iconic Entry to Fahadh Faasil’s Powerful Presence, Here Are a Few Key Scenes That Take the Film to New Heights

As for King, fans will need to wait patiently for Shah Rukh Khan to make an official announcement when he feels the time is right. The movie is reportedly directed by Sujoy Ghosh, based on his own script, with Pathaan director Siddharth Anand co-producing the project. King will also mark Shah Rukh Khan’s first big-screen collaboration with his daughter, Suhana Khan, while Abhishek Bachchan is rumoured to play the antagonist. Until then, all we can do is speculate and look forward to what’s next from King Khan.

Claim : Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna standing next to King poster Conclusion : It is an edited picture Full of Trash Clean

