The growing advancements in digital technology might impress us, but one must always remember that these advancements come with their own set of negatives that can completely ruin someone's life. In this busy world of increasing social media usage, we often fail to cross-check the information available online before coming to a conclusion regarding the topic. With Artificial Intelligence (AI) getting a max boost, privacy threats keep increasing. The latest celebrities to be caught in this is Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and his Sarfira producer Jyotika. ‘Bhooth Bangla’ Release Date: Akshay Kumar’s Upcoming Horror-Comedy To Hit Theatres on April 2, 2026 (View Poster).

Jyotika Wears Revealing Outfit in Old Selfie With Akshay Kumar?

Pictures of Akshay Kumar and Jyotika are been widely circulated across social media platforms. The issue here? In the picture, Akshay Kumar could be seen posing for a selfie with Jyothika; however, the actress could be seen wearing a revealing outfit where her cleavage could be visible. These images started circulating after a Bollywood page posted them first on the page on Facebook.

Check Out the Viral Pictures of Akshay Kumar With Jyotika

Well, we at LatestLY believe in cross-checking things before spreading them to our readers, unlike some WhatsApp group members who never hesitate to pass a comment with zero verification.

Here’s the Fact Check

The pictures featuring Akshay Kumar and Jyotika are completely fake and AI-generated. Fanpages that engage in senseless fan wars often create digitally altered images to bring down actors that they dislike. For the unversed, Akshay Kumar and Jyotika did pose for a selfie, and the pictures do have a source. However, the Tamil actress shared the original picture before the release of their film Sarfira. In the original pictures, Akshay Kumar is seen wearing a white T-shirt similar to the one in the fake images, while Jyotika is dressed in a modest outfit, unlike in the viral images. Take a look at the picture below. Maryam Faisal’s X-Rated Video Leak: Fifth Pakistani Social Media Influencer Caught in Viral MMS Scandal Following Kanwal Aftab.

Here Is the Original Picture Featuring Akshay Kumar and Jyotika

These malicious activities coincide with a wave of X-rated leaks in Pakistan, where several alleged AI-generated images and videos of actresses have gone viral online.

