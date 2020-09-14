Kangana Ranaut has been stirring up a storm after storm ever since she has started handling her Twitter herself. In the latest, she has thanked Facebook for launching a feature allowing users to mark themselves safe from Shiv Sena. Umm...what? Well, what happened is that a parody news website published a piece about the so-called new feature by FB. The social media app allows user to mark themselves safe from natural disasters like floods and other man-made calamities. But, marking safe from a political group is not the feature available as of now. It is tough to know whether Kangana fell for the fake news or if she continued the language of satire peddled by the page. Kangana Ranaut Does It Again, Tweets She Is Leaving Mumbai 'With A Heavy Heart' Before Calling the City 'PoK' Again.

Kangana retweeted the news and wrote, "Thank you Facebook free speech must be protected in a democracy, people need to be protected from Sonia Sena goons much like COVID -19 virus, thank you for being considerate, well done (sic)." Madan Sharma, Ex-Navy Officer Attacked by Shiv Sena Workers, Demands Uddhav Thackeray to Provide Him Police Security.

Thank you Facebook free speech must be protected in a democracy, people need to be protected from Sonia Sena goons much like COVID -19 virus, thank you for being considerate, well done 👏👏👏 https://t.co/v2BZYpQdAx — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 14, 2020

The controversy goes long back when Kangana said she is scared of Mumbai police more than the movie mafia. This did not sit well with Maharashtra governance. The actress was asked to not return to the city and also called 'haramkhor ladki' on a national news channel by a politician. Kangana compared Mumbai to PoK. Her office was bulldozed by the BMC. Kangana launched on a tirade against Shiv Sena and CM Uddhav Thackeray. The actress has now returned to her hometown Manali, but this row is far from over.

