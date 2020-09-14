And controversy queen Kangana Ranaut has does it again. Yes, while leaving from Mumbai, the lady called Mumbai 'PoK' again. The actress who ruffled a lot of feathers the wrong way when she called Mumbai a city that has started to feel like Pok (Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir), she had not only come under fire from many Shiv Sena leaders but also her fellow industry mates who slammed her. In fact, thus began the fall of (part of) Kangana's Bandra office building that was recently demolished by the BMC before she got a stay on it. 'Mumbai is PoK', Says Kangana Ranaut after BMC Officials Start Demolishing 'Illegal Portions' of Her Office (View Tweets).

And now, as the actress once again leaves Mumbai to return to Himachal, she posted on Twitter that her 'analogy' comparing Mumbai to Pok, was 'bang on'. Kangana Ranaut Faces Two Police Complaints After Releasing Video Against Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.

With a heavy heart leaving Mumbai, the way I was terrorised all these days constant attacks and abuses hurled at me attempts to break my house after my work place, alert security with lethal weapons around me, must say my analogy about POK was bang on. https://t.co/VXYUNM1UDF — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 14, 2020

Kangana once again lashed out at the city of dreams and while she had earlier said Mumbai feels like PoK, she has actually called the city PoK now. We wonder what repercussions will this tweet bring for her. Kangana Ranaut Meets Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Says 'I Hope Justice Will be Given to Me'.

It all started when Kangana tweeted about feeling unsafe in Mumbai and stated that she was more afraid of the Mumbai Police than she was of the Movie Mafia. This comment was not taken to lightly by Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who wrote in the party's mouthpiece Saamna, that the actress shouldn't return to Mumbai if she feels unsafe. Kangana Ranaut's Old Video Calling Mumbai 'Relatively Safe' is Going Viral after Her Tweet Comparing the City to PoK.

Kangana then tweeted in reply to the write-up, "Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir?" And ever since, hell's broken loose.

