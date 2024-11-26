Don 3, the upcoming instalment of Farhan Akhtar's popular spy franchise, has been a hot topic of discussion among fans ever since its announcement. The upcoming instalment will see Ranveer Singh take over Shah Rukh Khan's iconic character. A report in September suggested that Ranveer Singh would soon begin preparing for Don 3, which was scheduled to start filming in January 2025. However, the latest report reveals that the shoot has been postponed. ‘Don 3’: Vikrant Massey Approached To Play Villain Opposite Ranveer Singh in Farhan Akhtar’s Film – Reports.

‘Don 3’ To Go on Floors in June 2025

As excited fans of the franchise eagerly await an announcement about the film, the latest reports suggest that the shooting for Ranveer Singh Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 has been postponed. Initially scheduled to start in January next year, the film will now reportedly go on floors in June 2025. Kiara Advani will play the female lead in the film. It will be interesting to see the actress unleash her action avatar in Don 3. Just days back, reports revealed that The Sabarmati Report actor Vikrant Massey will also be a part of the film as the lead antagonist.

‘Don 3’ Postponed

#RanveerSingh's #Don3 POSTPONED AGAIN... @FarOutAkhtar's third installment of the #Don franchise, which was initially supposed to begin shooting in JANUARY 2025, will now get off the ground five months later in JUNE 2025... #KiaraAdvani plays the leading lady! pic.twitter.com/V1TVFYwblR — Rahul Raut (@Rahulrautwrites) November 26, 2024

Check Out ‘Don 3’ Announcement Video Below:

During a podcast with YouTuber Raj Shamani in August, Farhan Akhtar opened up on choosing Ranveer Singh to play the role. He said, "I don't think he's done a role like this. Because of who he is, the characters written for him are very external. They are loud, big characters were he's got the histrionics. Don requires a different performance from him. There is a certain holding of everything inside that is needed, which I don't think he has done." ‘Don 3’: Farhan Akhtar Reveals Why He Replaced Shah Rukh Khan With Ranveer Singh, Says ‘I Don’t Think He Has Done a Role Like This’ (Watch Video).

It will be interesting to see how Farhan Akhtar utilises Ranveer's acting abilities to the fullest for the role. We are also eagerly waiting to witness the actor's on-screen chemistry with Kiara Advani. What are your thoughts about Don 3? Let us know in the comment section below.

