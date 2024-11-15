Vikrant Massey, who recently has garnered attention for his latest film, The Sabarmati Report, is now making headlines for another exciting project. The talented actor is reportedly being considered for the pivotal role of the primary antagonist in the highly anticipated Don 3, starring Ranveer Singh. While The Sabarmati Report, also featuring Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra, released in theatres on November 15, this new development has ignited curiosity among fans. Don 3: Has Farhan Akhtar Delayed Ranveer Singh-Kiara Advani Starrer Due to Scheduling Issues? Here’s What We Know!

Vikrant Massey in 'Don 3'?

India Today reports that Vikrant Massey, whose performance in 12th Fail is deemed his career-best, has been approached to play the primary antagonist in Don 3. "Vikrant, who gave his career-best so far with 12th Fail, has been approached for the role of the main antagonist in Don 3. The film will position Vikrant as the main villain opposite Ranveer Singh. While the prospect is exciting, Vikrant is yet to sign the offer," mentions the portal. However, to note, there is no official confirmation on this news as of yet. ‘Don 3’: New Dad Ranveer Singh To Start Prepping for Farhan Akhtar’s Action Film in March 2025? Here’s What We Know.

Watch 'Don 3' Announcement Video:

Why Farhan Akhtar Picked Ranveer Singh for 'Don 3'?

Shah Rukh Khan previously headlined the Don franchise, with Don 2 being its latest instalment. However, earlier this year, filmmaker Farhan Akhtar announced that Ranveer Singh would assume the iconic role of Don in the upcoming Don 3. In a chat with Faye D’Souza, Akhtar explained that while he initially considered continuing the series with SRK, the narrative's trajectory diverged from Khan's vision. After re-evaluating the story, Akhtar concluded that Ranveer was the ideal choice to lead this new chapter of the legendary franchise.

