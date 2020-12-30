Actress Esha Gupta shared a steamy picture on social media to bid goodbye to 2020. In the Instagram image, a shirtless Esha is seen sitting on the bed and stretching. Happy Birthday Esha Gupta! 10 Fit and Fine Pictures of the Actress That Will Inspire You to Work Out

"We made it through December...Grateful for having my family and friends with good health, blessed to have love and be loved.. ready for the wolf moon tonight #bye2020," she wrote as the caption. Esha had recently shared a picture flaunting toned midriff, in boy shorts and a T-shirt. Esha Gupta Birthday Special: A Brief Fashion Capsule of Her Innately Sartorial but Experimental and Effortlessly Chic Styles!

Check Out Esha Gupta's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

On the work front, Esha was last seen as a police officer in the web series "REJCTX2".

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 30, 2020 05:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).