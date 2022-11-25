The makers have dropped a new teaser video of the upcoming film Freddy and it promises to be a spine-chilling romantic thriller. The clip showcases Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F’s beautiful love tale, but things turn upside down for the latter when her man, a dentist by profession, turns into a dangerous lover. Freddy: Here’s All You Need To Know About Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Complex Character’ in the Upcoming Disney+ Hotstar Film.

Watch The New Teaser Video Of Freddy Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

