Gulshan Devaiah Birthday: Shaitan, Hunterrr - 5 Best Performances Of The Bollywood Actor You Should Not Miss!

Gulshan Devaiah (Photo Credits: File Image)

Before making debut in the film industry, Gulshan Devaiah had started his acting journey playing small roles in theatres. He used to be a part of several dramas in Bangalore’s English theatre and it is after that he started looking out for opportunities in Bollywood. Then in 2010 he started his career with a short film titled That Girl in Yellow Boots that was directed by Anurag Kashyap. He did prove his acting prowess but it took a while to get into notice. And then the 2011 film Shaitan turned out a game-changer in his career. Afsos Review: Gulshan Devaiah is Brilliant in His Suicidal Man Act in a Series That Partially Entertains But Fails to Keep You Hooked Till the End.

On May 28, 2020, Gulshan Devaiah celebrates his 42nd birthday and while showering him with some amazing birthday wishes, movie buffs cannot stop praising about his brilliant acting skills. In an interview to PTI the actor had stated how he is finally getting the roles of his choice and how his decade long hard work has finally started paying off. On Gulshan Devaiah’s birthday, let’s take a look at the finest performances by the actor that were critically-acclaimed. Gulshan Devaiah Reveals Dibakar Banerjee Is the Reason He Did Netflix’s Ghost Stories.

Shaitan

The 2011 released film Shaitan is a black comedy thriller and it featured Gulshan Devaiah as a rich, spoilt brat named Karan Chaudhary aka KC who was into drinking, drugs and driving around in a Hummer with his gang. His role was of a possessed psycho, in fact, one of the most evil one of his gang.

Hate Story

This Vivek Agnihotri film deals with the various complexities in a relationship. Gulshan Devaiah plays the character Siddharth Dhanrajgir, a suave business tycoon, an egoist person and one who can go to any extent to achieve what he wants. He once again played the role of a baddie that was loved by everyone.

Hunterrr

After seeing Gulshan Devaiah in intense roles, movie buffs were amazed to see him as Mandar Ponkshe, a womaniser. Hunterrr is about Ponkshe’s sexual journey, a youngster who is only interested in ‘scoring’ one night stands. Not to see Gulshan in the role of a baddie was indeed something different for the audience.

Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela

Gulshan Devaiah again played a negative character in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial. He played the character named Bhavani, who is a prominent member of the Jadeja clan. He once again pulled off a complex character effortlessly.

Afsos

Afsos is a black comedy web series in which Gulshan Devaiah is seen as a suicidal man. He plays the role of a struggling writer, having a tough time in personal and professional life, due to which he tries various creative methods to end his life but is simply unable to die.

Gulshan Devaiah had stated in his interview, “I’m trying to maintain a variety and people have started recognising that.” He had also said “It is nice to hear people calling me ‘underrated’ or ‘you deserve better’… I just want this to be in a forward direction.” This 42-year-old actor is definitely taking the right step at the right time and his choice of roles are enough to prove. Here’s wishing the brilliant talent of Bollywood many more great projects and roles. Happy Birthday, Gulshan Devaiah!