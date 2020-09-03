Actor Shakti Kapoor turned 68 on Thursday and his daughter, actress Shraddha Kapoor, took to social media to wish him. Shraddha posted a throwback picture on Instagram of her father in a loose green T-shirt and a pair of black jeans. "Birthday Baapu!@shaktikapoor Happy birthday to my precious Baapu! Thank you for being my Superhero and the best father in the universe," she wrote with the picture. Shakti Kapoor Birthday: Shraddha and Siddhanth Kapoor Share Adorable Posts Wishing Their ‘Bapu’! (View Pics)

Shakti Kapoor's son, actor Siddhanth Kapoor, too, wished him on social media. He uploaded a picture in which we can see Shakti Kapoor holding baby Siddhanth in his arms. Shakti Kapoor Birthday: We Bet You Can Hear the Actor Saying These 10 Dialogues When You Read Them

Check Out Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram Post Below

"Happy birthday Pop. I love you. Thank you for everything," he captioned the image.

